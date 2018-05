Co-Parenting Confessions: What Celebrity Exes Say About Raising Kids Together Post-Breakup 

The couple, who split in October 2014, have maintained a tight relationship throughout the years by putting their 5½-year-old son Noah Rev’s needs first. “We are both totally committed to raising our son and being in love with our son,” Lucas told PEOPLE, adding that the pair has adopted a co-parenting arrangement called “bird’s nesting.”

So, how does that exactly work? Noah remains in a solitary home in New York City while his parents rotate their stays in and out of their family residence — the same way birds alight and depart the nest.

“It’s a concept that’s fairly new, particularly in the psychology of raising a child in divorce,” said Lucas. “And the idea is, it’s really not the child’s fault that you got divorced.” He continued, “It’s your fault and therefore it should not be the child’s problem to go back and forth between two different homes.”