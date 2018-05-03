Claire Danes Steps Out in N.Y.C. Following Surprise Pregnancy Reveal — See Her Baby Bump!

Claire Danes is one active mama-to-be.

The Homeland actress looked ready for a prenatal sweat session while out with friends in New York City Thursday, showcasing her growing baby bump under a fitted black tank top.

She completed the look in leopard-print leggings and sneakers, accessorizing with a pair of tinted shades and a neon-accented fanny pack.

On Tuesday, Danes and husband Hugh Dancy stepped out together in N.Y.C. for Art21’s 21st Birthday Gala, where the expectant star dressed her bump in a loose-fitting long-sleeved black dress tied at the waist.

Claire Danes in N.Y.C. Edward Opi / Splash News

Claire Danes in N.Y.C. Edward Opi / Splash News

Danes, 39, announced on The Howard Stern Show in April that she’s “seriously preggo” and “deep into [her] second trimester” with the couple’s second child, who will join 5-year-old big brother Cyrus Michael Christopher.

“This was planned. We’ve been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened,” she said, joking that while she was going to keep the baby’s sex a secret, she could name him or her after Stern (“Howardina” if it’s a girl).

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy in N.Y.C. at Art21's 21st Birthday Gala Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The Romeo + Juliet star paid a visit to The Tonight Show later that day, sharing that she was “feel[ing] just rotten” while filming Homeland during her “least favorite phase” of pregnancy: the first trimester.

Exhaustion was the biggest problem Danes had to combat while the cameras were rolling. “I was filming quite a lot but just inadvertently falling asleep all the time. And it was embarrassing,” she admitted.

One particular nap still has the actress feeling regret. “I face-planted onto this crocheted bag in between takes,” she recalled. “It was time for my closeup … and I sit up and I have this crocheted indentation on the side of my face. It looked like I had third-degree burns.”