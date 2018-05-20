Ciara Takes Son Future on Birthday Helicopter Ride — and Her Husband Russell Wilson Is the Pilot!

Birthday ride!

In honor of her son Future Zahir’s 4th birthday, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson decided to celebrate by taking the little one on a special helicopter ride on Saturday.

“Future wanted a ride on the Heli for his Bday,” the 32-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a video of the family’s scenic ride. “Pappa Russell was the pilot.”

Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks footballer, 29, are the proud parents of daughter Sienna Princess, who turned 1 last month. Ciara shares son Future with her ex, rapper Future.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: How Ciara Lost 50 Lbs. in Five Months After Her Second Pregnancy: ‘I Had the Craziest System’

Sharing a sweet photo with her son during the special helicopter ride, Ciara gushed over her 4-year-old boy.

“#HappyBirthday My Little Prince! You are everything I’ve hoped for and more! I can’t wait to see you take 4 by storm! I love you soooooo much” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Wilson has showed off his piloting skills. “Flying my baby around Downtown Seattle for Date Night. 🚁

#PuttingMyPilotLessonsToWork @Ciara,” he wrote of a stunning video in June 2016.

On Saturday, Ciara also shared a photo of her son blowing out the colorful candles on what appeared to be a lovingly homemade cake.

“Make A Wish Baby Boy,” the proud mama captioned the image.

Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: Party for a Princess! Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate ‘Angel’ Daughter Sienna’s First Birthday

This latest celebration comes less than a month after Ciara and Wilson celebrated their daughter’s first birthday by throwing her a party fit for a princess.

“Princess Sienna’s 1st Birthday! 4.28.17,” the “Goodies” singer captioned a shot of the birthday girl surrounded by her festive decorations. “Forever one of the best days of my life! #HappyBirthday angel.

RELATED: How Ciara Lost 50 Lbs. in Five Months After Her Second Pregnancy: ‘I Had the Craziest System’

Opening up about what it was like to get back to “pre-baby-weight territory,” the mother of two recently told PEOPLE that after welcoming her daughter she “was even more fired up” about losing the weight.

In between breastfeeding her daughter and making school-runs with her son, the star would work out two to three times a day with a trainer. “I had the craziest system,” Ciara, who gained 65 lbs. during her second pregnancy, explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Ciara Posts Adorable Video on Instagram Singing with Her Son

By sticking to her workout schedule, Ciara lost 50 lbs. in nearly five months — but she’s not trying to lose all of the curves she’s gained.

“I honestly like some of the hips that have come along with the post-baby weight,” she added. “I’m not trying to lose those. My husband has been showing me love on my hips, too. He likes them!”