Chrissy Teigen Visits the Zoo with Kids & Shares Sweet Video of Luna Calling an Animal ‘Mama’

It doesn’t get much cuter than this!

While enjoying a family-filled day at the zoo in Bali with her husband John Legend and their two kids Luna Simone, 2, and 12-week-old son Miles Theodore, Chrissy Teigen documented some of her daughter’s adorable hijinks.

In one photo, her eldest child let out a mighty roar while standing next to a terrifying-looking — but fake — crocodile, whose mouth was wide open.

“Rawr!” the mother of two, 32, appropriately captioned the fiercely adorable image.

In another sweet video, Teigen provided her followers with a bit of explanation for why their daughter could be seen on the trip calling all the animals “Mama” or “Dada.”

“OH MAMA YOU ARE SOOOO…HAPPY!” Teigen captioned a video of Luna adorably saying the same words while the family drove around looking at all the different species in the zoo.

“She calls every animal mama _____ or dada ______ depending on how masculine or feminine they look),” she added.

Teigen also shared a photo showing the whole family bonding with a mystery animal.

“No idea what animal this is but I love it,” she captioned a photo in which her husband laughed while a large animal started to stand on his shoulders. Despite the interruption, Luna, who was being held in her father’s arms at the time, looked up at the animal inquisitively, while still appearing to have a hint of a smile on her face.

Legend, 39, posted his own photographs from the surprise encounter, jokingly writing that the animal should “keep your paws to yourself!”

During a relatively quiet moment of their action-packed trip to Bali, where the family has been vacationing for the past few weeks, the mother of two also captured a sweet moment of Legend rocking their son to sleep.

Teigen filmed the adorableness from bed, as a shirtless Legend stood and moved back and forth with his seemingly sleeping son in his arms. He was aided in his swinging, it appeared, by some music pumping out of his wireless headphones.

The clip, which she shared widely on her social media channels, came with the label “I’m crying” — although the caption likely had to do with the fact that Teigen had finally learned how to add gifs to her Instagram story, and not the sweet moment itself.

“I did it. I learned gifs,” she captioned posts of the clip shared on social media.

I did it. I learned gifs!! pic.twitter.com/eoJlLewSs2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 9, 2018

The vacation comes as Legend told PEOPLE that he and Teigen have been focusing on time together as a family.

“There’s a lot of family days,” he told PEOPLE in June at an event for his new wine brand LVE. “We’ve been home a lot. We haven’t been working much at all… We just enjoy each other’s company.”

Continued Legend, “A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed. Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper. It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now.”