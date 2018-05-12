Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Luna: 'Two Is So Cute'

What terrible twos?

Chrissy Teigen is loving every moment of daughter, Luna Simone, being two years old.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old model shared an adorable video of little Luna, who celebrated her second birthday with a Sesame Street-themed party in April, holding an oversized stuffed dog while making barking noises at one of the family’s three bulldogs.

“Two is so cute,” Teigen captioned the post.

But the cuteness didn’t stop there. On Friday, Teigen shared another sweet video of her and husband, John Legend‘s baby girl, who was dressed in a white tee and jeans paired with a pink rain jacket, smiling while saying “Cheese.”

“Say cheese,” Teigen is heard saying in the background while laughing.

“I lovvvvvve rainy LA days,” wrote the proud mama.

Teigen, who is currently expecting her second child with Legend, 39, recently shared that she’s just about had it with the whole pregnancy thing.

“Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy,” she tweeted on Wednesday night. “Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.”

A fan commented that it seems as though Teigen has been pregnant for “three years,” and the cookbook author couldn’t have agreed more. “It feels worse for me because with IVF you know *so* early,” she shared. “I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy.”

Last week, Legend helped prepare Luna for the arrival of her baby brother with story time. On May 2, the Grammy winner shared a photo of him and his baby girl spending some father-daughter quality time together reading The Brother Book.

“Prepping for a new arrival!,” Legend captioned the sweet snapshot.

In November, Teigen shared that the couple was expecting another baby, hilariously captioning the announcement video, “It’s John’s!”

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen is heard saying in the background of the clip, with Luna pointing at her mom’s stomach and proclaiming, “Baby!”

Legend previously spoke to PEOPLE saying that he doesn’t think “Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet.”

“She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited,” he shared in March.