Chrissy Teigen Uses a Syringe to Save Spilled Breast Milk and Says She Uses 'Plenty of Formula'

Chrissy Teigen may be a celebrity, but she’s no different from any other mom who knows breast milk is the equivalent of liquid gold.

In a video posted to her Twitter account Wednesday, the model and mother of two chronicled an attempt at rescuing some of her milk that had spilled onto a table.

Teigen, 32, can be heard laughing as she uses a syringe and a scoop to shovel as much liquid as possible back into its bottle. “We’re trying!” she says. “I got some!”

Lamented the star in the tweet itself, “I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies,” adding in another video, “I spilled my breast milk … and this is how important it is in this house.”

I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies pic.twitter.com/aRzxeEVY85 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 18, 2018

EVERY DROP COUNTS IN THIS HOUSE pic.twitter.com/3hLL0AvAED — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 18, 2018

I use plenty of formula, also unapologetically! We all do the best we can! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 18, 2018

Teigen also revealed she supplements with formula to feed her 9-week-old son Miles Theodore (daughter Luna Simone — her older child with husband John Legend — is 2).

“Mine were never plentiful. We unapologetically formula fed. Good for the women that can breastfeed, but also good for the women that formula feed,” wrote one follower.

“I use plenty of formula, also unapologetically! We all do the best we can!” the Lip Sync Battle host replied.

On Father’s Day last month, Legend, 39, used Instagram to expose some of the reality of Teigen’s life as a new mom again. And even though the day’s celebrations were dedicated to him, the musician couldn’t help but give the model and cookbook author a shout-out.

“I know it’s Father’s Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome,” he wrote, sharing a candid photo of the couple glammed up in a car with one hilariously real detail: a breast pump attached to Teigen.

Explained Legend, “She’s taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty.”