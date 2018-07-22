Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Son Miles Smiling & Kicking His Feet: 'This Little Dude'

Looks like Chrissy Teigen might have a future soccer player on her hands!

Teigen, 32, shared a sweet video of her 9-week-old son Miles Theodore on Saturday, as her baby boy lounged on his back while smiling and kicking his feet.

“The little guy,” she captioned the adorable — but sound-less — social media clip, during which her son was surrounded by stuffed toys while wearing a striped onesie.

Teigen and husband John Legend are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone.



Earlier this week, the Cravings: Hungry For More author, who has extensively documented her breastfeeding sessions in the past, chronicled an attempt at rescuing some of her spilled milk.

“We’re trying!” the mother of two can be heard saying in a video posted on her Twitter account, as she uses a syringe to try and retrieve as much liquid as possible.

“I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies,” she wrote alongside the video.

In a separate tweet, she wrote, “EVERY DROP COUNTS IN THIS HOUSE,” alongside another video of herself laughing while remarking that her actions showed “how important [breast milk] is in this house.”

While responding to a fan, the Lip Sync Battle host went on to reveal that in addition to breastfeeding, she “unapologetically” supplements with “plenty of formula.”

“We all do the best we can!” she added.