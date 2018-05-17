Chrissy Teigen Spent the Days Leading Up to Son's Arrival Doing Something She 'Never Does'

Chrissy Teigen was enjoying a little R&R (and time in the kitchen!) before her son’s arrival.

A source reveals to PEOPLE that the model and Lip Sync Battle host — who announced the birth of her second child with husband John Legend Wednesday night — had picked up a hobby she isn’t usually super into.

“Chrissy has been baking — she never does — and taking it easy in the days leading up to the birth,” the insider says of the Cravings cookbook author, 32. “She hasn’t been working out.”

Of Teigen’s demeanor, the source explains, “She’s been in a great mood and is her usual happy, humorous self. She’s been super upbeat and just excited about welcoming her son.”

While Teigen and Legend, 39, haven’t revealed their son’s name, birth details or first photo yet, the new mother of two did make it abundantly clear that he had joined the couple and daughter Luna Simone, 2, tweeting late Wednesday, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” along with baby bottle and high-five smiley emojis.

Chrissy Teigen Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Desserts — which were absent from Cravings — have definitely been on Teigen’s mind. Last weekend, the star recreated Milk Bar NYC’s signature Birthday Cake and was “so proud” of the way it turned that she took a bunch of photos all around Beverly Hills, California, and wouldn’t let anyone eat it.

Teigen and her musician husband also pitched in to help put the final touches on Luna’s Sesame Street-inspired cake for her second birthday party last month. Two days prior, she posted a throwback photo of her massive wedding carrot cake with cream-cheese frosting from the couple’s 2013 nuptials in Lake Como, Italy.

“Someone tagged me in a photo of my wedding cake and my fatass wants cake so bad now so here is a pic of my wedding cake,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, ” … it was awesome. I miss you, giant cake.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Last week, Teigen tweeted about how she was more than ready for the next stage of her life. “Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy,” she wrote. “Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.”

A fan commented that it seems as though the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been pregnant for “three years,” and the cookbook author couldn’t have agreed more.

“It feels worse for me because with IVF you know *so* early,” she shared. “I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy.”