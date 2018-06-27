Chrissy Teigen just shared the most adorable photo of her son yet.

On Tuesday, the mother of two, 32, posted a picture of 5-week-old Miles Theodore lounging on a yellow giraffe print pillow in a coordinating giraffe patterned onesie.

“Hey dudes,” Teigen captioned the adorable image.

The Cravings: Hungry For More author and husband John Legend welcomed Miles on May 17, officially making their 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone a big sister.

Along with the photo, Teigen responded to a fan in the comments section.

“I know IVF was used for Luna was it used for baby brother also?” a follower asked. Though other followers criticized that fan for asking the personal inquiry, Teigen did not shy away from talking about the process of fertilization.

“I wasn’t offended by it — people are just curious and I think hearing success stories gives people hope. I’m all for talking about IVF,” the Lip Sync Battle star replied.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their daughter Luna Jerod Harris/Getty

Teigen has been candid in the past about her and Legend’s struggle to conceive, even getting fielded with nonstop questions about starting a family since they got married in September 2013.

The model previously told PEOPLE in February that she chose to undergo IVF again more than two years after choosing to implant a female embryo that resulted in the pregnancy with Luna.

“You do the whole process again to try to get as many embryos and eggs as possible,” Teigen explained of the artificial insemination. “Everyone is freezing everything. … For me, I just want to gather as many [embryos] as possible. I don’t want to do this again for the rest of my life.”

In January, Teigen confirmed that she and Legend conceived Miles through IVF after she previously said “a little boy is next.”