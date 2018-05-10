Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Over' Being Pregnant: I 'Wanna Hold My Boy'

Chrissy Teigen is beyond ready to meet her baby boy.

The 32-year-old model is currently expecting her second child with husband John Legend, but she’s just about had it with the whole pregnancy thing.

“Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy,” she tweeted on Wednesday night. “Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.”

A fan commented that it seems as though Teigen has been pregnant for “three years,” and the cookbook author couldn’t agree more. “It feels worse for me because with IVF you know *so* early,” she shared. “I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy.”

Since revealing in November that a sibling for Luna Simone was on his way — hilariously captioning the announcement video, “It’s John’s!” — Teigen has been keeping busy, from tweeting about the Met Gala to celebrating Luna’s second birthday.

Last month, Teigen and Legend prepared for their new addition with a star-studded baby shower. Attendees included couples Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.

“Opening gifts in front of people makes me want to die. Receiving gifts makes me very uncomfortable because I feel blessed to the max already and I really hate writing thank you cards with my poor penmanship,” Teigen wrote on Instagram.

Continuing, she said, “But people I love trick me with dinner invites and they happen. Thank you to all friends on both coasts, for knowing me exactly. A mellow night of dinner. Cake. And love. That is all I could ever want for a perfect night. ❤❤❤.”

But is Luna okay with sharing the spotlight as the current star of her mama’s social media presence?

“I don’t think Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet,” Legend recently told PEOPLE of their eldest child becoming a sibling. “She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited.”