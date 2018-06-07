Chrissy Teigen Shares a Silly Note to Son Miles on His Original Due Date

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s son couldn’t wait to meet his parents — but mom thinks he’s probably disappointed after his early debut.

The model shared a photo of 3-week-old Miles Theodore peacefully resting with his eyes closed while wrapped in a blanket on Instagram, Thursday — the day the couple expected to welcome their second child. However, the baby was ready to get the party started and made his way into the world on May 17.

“Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early,” she wrote. “Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!”

Teigen, 32, recently reflected on her new life as a mom of two — the couple is also parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone — with a photo featuring Miles sleeping in her arms as she played with Luna in a sandbox.

“Guess we’re really doing this kid thing!” Teigen joked.

Legend, 39, previously told PEOPLE that Luna had handled the first few days of being a big sister like a pro, even if she’s determined to make sure dad and mom don’t forget who’s No. 1.

“[Luna’s] used to having us to herself,” the singer explained. “I think she’s just starting to realize though that he might be competition. So in some ways it’s good because she’s stepping her game up. She’s being more loving, she’s singing louder, and dancing harder. She’s making sure we don’t stop paying attention to her.”

But it appears Luna is already in love with her little brother. Teigen shared a too cute photo of her two children bonding at home late last month. Simply captioning the moment with a red heart emoji, the proud parent showed her daughter giving Miles his pacifier as he laid on a fuzzy surface in his crib.

The new mother of two responded to a fan on Twitter who asked whether the siblings look alike.

“Same nose!” wrote Teigen. “He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love.”