Nap Time! Chrissy Teigen Shares Precious Video of Newborn Son Miles Sleeping in Her Arms

It’s never too early in the day to take a nap!

On Sunday morning, Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet video of her and John Legend‘s 2-week-old son Miles Theodore seemingly fast asleep in her arms.

While cradling her slumbering son, the new mom seemed determined not to disturb the bundled up baby as she mouthed a few words to the camera.

Teigen, 32, and the 39-year-old “All of Me” singer are also parents to daughter Luna Simone, 2.

Chrissy Teigen and son Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen’s sweet moment with Miles comes just days after she and her husband donned their best ‘70s threads for a glamorous disco date night.

“slayin alive slayin alive aaaahahahahhhaahhahhahhagaggaggaghahakdkdkjdjdishsbjsidiixjshshyznsizos,” Teigen captioned a shot of the pair lounging together by a pool table as she referenced the classic Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive” used in the movie Saturday Night Fever.

But even though the pair seemed to be enjoying their night, Teigen might be suffering the consequences for the rest of the week.

While popping her body in another pool table-adjacent shot, Teigen jokingly wrote, “I will be sore from this 3 second ass pop all week.”

After welcoming their second child, Teigen and Legend only waited a couple of days before sharing the first photo of their baby boy along with his name. Teigen also told her Twitter followers that Miles was born “a few weeks early” ahead of his June due date, “so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises.”

While the couple’s 2-year-old daughter hasn’t had that much time to adjust to being a big sister yet, the pair are already having some sweet sibling moments.

On Tuesday, Teigen shared a sweet photo of Luna giving her newborn brother his pacifier as he laid on a fuzzy surface in his crib. Fittingly, the new mother captioned the image with a heart emoji.