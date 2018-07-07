Chrissy Teigen Laughs while Watching John Legend Pull Double Daddy Duty: 'The Eyes Say Help'

John Legend certainly has his hands full taking care of his two children!

In a hilarious video shared by the 39-year-old singer’s wife Chrissy Teigen on Friday, Legend patiently tries to burp the couple’s 6-week-old son Miles Theodore as their daughter Luna Simone, 2, loses her balance while sitting on her father’s shoulders — and grabs onto his face so she doesn’t slip any further.

“Ahh, good burp, good burp,” Legend says while all of this action is taking place around him, as Teigen can be heard laughing in the background.

“Bahahahahaha,” she captioned the sweet video.



The mother of two went on to share an image from Legend’s double daddy duty experience on her Instagram Story, captioning it: “The eyes say ‘help.’ “

John Legend with daughter Luna and son Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen also poked fun at herself while documenting another parenting moment this week.

Alongside a photo of herself holding her two children, the 32-year-old cookbook author joked about the struggle that comes with having two children under the age of three and trying to get the perfect family Instagram photograph.

“Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?” she wrote in the caption.

Since welcoming the couple’s second child in May, both Legend and his wife have been taking some time off from work in order to spend more time with their family.

“There’s a lot of family days,” Legend told PEOPLE last month. “We’ve been home a lot. We haven’t been working much at all. I’ve barely been working and Chrissy hasn’t really been working at all, and so we spend a lot of time at home. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

“A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed. Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper. It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now,” he added.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and John Legend Jerod Harris/Getty

Legend also added that Luna is really taking to her role as a big sister.

“She tries to play with him. She takes care of him too. She’ll feed him. She’ll pat his little head. She’s very loving with him,” he remarked.