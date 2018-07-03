Chrissy Teigen is not afraid of making fun of herself to give fans a giggle.

The model, 32, shared a sweet photo of herself, 2-year-old daughter Luna and 6-week-old son Miles on Instagram Monday but revealed looks can be deceiving.

Teigen, who shares both children with husband John Legend, gave the hilarious backstory to the snap in her caption.

The star joked about the struggle that comes with having two children under the age of three and trying to get the perfect family Instagram photograph.

“Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?” she wrote in the caption, knowing that social media commentators would certainly criticise her if she went with photo number one.

The self-deprecating star was not done there, and also gave fans a laugh by pretending to have some sticky fingers inside a Sephora store.

Teigen hilariously pretended to shoplift a bottle of Ouai haircare product by stuffing it her cleavage as she walked through the store with Luna on her hip.

“@theouai,” she wrote in the caption. The company commented with, “Damn next time you need a product just hit us up.”

The model was at the makeup mecca to see her BECCAxCHRISSY range display.

While Teigen was very excited, little Luna was not as impressed with both her mom and her singer dad trying to get the toddler to identify Teigen’s picture.

It was a rather exciting day for Teigen as the Bravo superfan also had a fangirl moment at Nobu in Malibu, California, when she ran into Below Deck: Mediterranean‘s Hannah Ferrier.

The chief stew shared a photo of the two on Twitter, writing, “OH MY F—— GOD!!! So THIS just happened and I have never had such a mutual fan-girl experience in my life!!!!!! @chrissyteigen – my life is now complete!”

Teigen also tweeted about the experience, writing, “I just saw hannah from below deck let me tell you, I am shaking.”

“I so rarely ask people for photos. Thank you @hannahferrier_,” she tweeted in a second post, including a photo of her holding Miles while gasping.

“I wish we walked in at the same time to sit so I could talk to you about the woman who hates lobster but not shellfish but hates seafood,” Teigen continued.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has taken her newborn son out on the town.

She brought him to the Families Belong Together march in Los Angeles on Saturday and kept him close while giving a speech protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“baby’s first rally. #keepfamiliestogether,” the mother of two wrote alongside a photo of herself carrying Miles around her neck while standing onstage at the event.

During the rally, Legend was also on hand to premiere new song “Preach.”

“I know that opening up Twitter right now feels like it can be a horror show, so much of the news is shocking and maddening and depressing,” he remarked. “I think some of us have a strong temptation to just disengage, but we can’t. We can’t do that. I can’t do that. I have to do something.”