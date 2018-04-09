Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s date night on Sunday was also a show of support for one of their best friends.

The couple, who is expecting their second child, a baby boy due in June, attended the Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Los Angeles Awards (sponsored by Kim Crawford wines) at the Beverly Hills Hotel to cheer on Jen Atkin, who was presented with the hairstylist of the year award.

“A huge thanks to my other husband and wife John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for making the ultimate sacrifice … leaving a comfortable quiet Sunday evening at home to be good friends,” Atkin said in her acceptance speech after being presented the honor by Kris Jenner.

Teigen, 32, dressed her baby bump in a plunging white Alexandre Vauthier gown while Legend, 39, opted for a black suit and patterned shirt.

The soon-to-be mother of two also congratulated Atkin on social media.

“Tonight is all about the artist of the century @jenatkinhair no other artist is as artistic as you. you deserve this,” Teigen shared along with a selfie video on Instagram on her way to the awards show.

Following the star-studded soirée — also attended by Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton and Emily Ratajkowski — Teigen, Legend and Atkin had a private afterparty screening of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s new film, The Quiet Place.

Teigen and Legend will soon be welcoming their son, but they are busy parenting daughter Luna Simone, who turns 2 on April 14.

In addition to planning her birthday party, the pair is easing their firstborn into siblinghood.

“I don’t think Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet,” Legend recently told PEOPLE. “She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited.”