Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of John Legend & Their 2 Children on Father's Day: 'What a Man'

How wonderful is John Legend at being a father? Let Chrissy Teigen count the ways!

While celebrating Legend’s first Father’s Day as a proud papa of two, Teigen shared a sweet photograph of the 39-year-old singer spending some quality time with their son Miles Theodore, 4 weeks, and daughter Luna Simone, 2.

“What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man,” Teigen captioned the post, referencing the classic Salt ‘N’ Pepa song “Whatta Man.”

“Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me,” she added, before calling Legend “my best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn’t say funniest so you know I’m not lying here.”

Continuing, she wrote, “We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father’s Day.”

She also shared another photo of Legend smiling from ear to ear while holding their son Miles.

Days after welcoming their second child on May 16, Legend and Teigen, 32, shared the first photo of their baby boy while also announcing that Miles was born “a few weeks early” ahead of his June due date “so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises.”

And on Memorial Day, the couple hit up one of their favorite restaurants to enjoy their first kids-free date with each other just over a week after welcoming their new addition.

“First post-Miles date night!” Legend captioned a selfie of himself and Teigen on Monday. The mother of two, 32, later wrote in the comments section: “pumpin tiiiiime.”

Legend recently told PEOPLE that their eldest child is getting used to having another family member in the house.

“[Luna’s] used to having us to herself. I think she’s just starting to realize though that he might have competition. So in some ways it’s good because she’s stepping her game up,” he said. “She’s being more loving, she’s singing louder, and dancing harder. She’s making sure we don’t stop paying attention to her.”

And while some say raising a little boy is easier, the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer revealed he’s more concerned with the responsibility that comes with parenting a son in the wake of the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements.

“I think it’s kind of a special privilege for me to raise a young man. I want to try to give him the best advice and be a good man,” he explained.