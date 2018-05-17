Two Big Clues That Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Could Make His Social Media Debut Soon

The world is ready to meet you, little guy!

Chrissy Teigen revealed on Twitter late Wednesday evening that she and John Legend had welcomed their second child, a son.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” she wrote along with baby bottle and high five smiley emojis, which her musician husband then retweeted.

While the couple didn’t release any further details about their new addition, the public may not have to wait long considering these two clues about how they introduced their first child — daughter Luna Simone, now 2.

The first clue is that three days after Luna’s April 14, 2016, arrival, Teigen, 32, wrote alongside a snapshot of the baby’s weight (6 lbs., 11 oz.), “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.”

Legend, 39, also tweeted the happy news at that time, writing, “Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn’t be happier!”

Secondly, the couple shared baby Luna’s first photos to social media just two days later, with the model and cookbook author captioning a mother-daughter snap, “Hi my lulu!”

Teigen’s mother Vilailuck Teigen posted her own photograph of herself and her new granddaughter that same day, while Legend shared a sweet close-up of his adorable baby girl’s face the following day.

Ahead of her daughter’s birth, Teigen told PEOPLE she and Legend were not “going to go out of our way to hide [Luna] because obviously it’s such a big part of our lives to show everything: the inside of our homes, my parents living with us, our animals, everything. I’m not going to do sneaky back shots of her or anything.”

On the other hand, “You don’t want to force your kid on anyone either,” she added. “It’s important for me and John to protect some bits of us, but it’s hard to say. I didn’t think I would be the person sharing bump photos, so who knows. I could be totally wrong here.”

“I’m not ready for people’s comments. That’s more of what it is,” continued the Lip Sync Battle host. “It’s not like I don’t want to show her or that I’m hiding.”

Following the November announcement of the couple’s second child on the way, the “All of Me” singer said that he’s satisfied with how much they reveal to the public about their family.

“I’m comfortable with it,” Legend told PEOPLE at the time. “I think we share what we want to share, and we don’t share the things we don’t want to share.”

“I think we’re able to edit the way that we’re presented in a way that actually gives us more control than previous eras,” added the musician. “So some people are a little worried about social media in that way, but the positive side is that it gives you control over your own image and control over what you share with people.”