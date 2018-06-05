Chrissy Teigen Guesses She's 'Really Doing This Kid Thing' as a Mom of Two in Hilarious Photo

Chrissy Teigen‘s life sure has changed in the past few years!

The cookbook author, supermodel and Lip Sync Battle personality added “mother of two” to her long list of titles, with 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone and nearly 3-week-old son Miles Theodore at home.

And on Monday, Teigen, 32, reflected on it all in a hilarious Instagram post, snapped as she cradled a sleeping Miles in a swaddle wrap carrier, and played with Luna in a sandbox.

“Guess we’re really doing this kid thing!” Teigen joked.

Motherhood may be keeping Teigen busy, but she’s remained just as active in her career.

The star even curated six weeks of recipes from her best-selling cookbook Cravings and its upcoming sequel Cravings 2 with the popular meal kit service Blue Apron — the first of which, Teigen’s garlic and soy-glazed shrimp with charred broccoli and hot green pepper sauce, launched this week for subscribers.

Meanwhile, husband John Legend, 39, returned to work days after Miles’ arrival, dropping his new single — “A Good Night” — and performing on the Billboard Music Awards.

The following day, he revealed to PEOPLE that daughter Luna had handled the first few days of being a big sister like a pro, even if she’s determined to make sure dad and mom don’t forget who’s No. 1.

“[Luna’s] used to having us to herself,” Legend explained. “I think she’s just starting to realize though that he might be competition. So in some ways it’s good because she’s stepping her game up. She’s being more loving, she’s singing louder, and dancing harder. She’s making sure we don’t stop paying attention to her.”