Wild Ride! Chrissy Teigen Feeds Son Miles During Safari in Bali: 'Having Lunch ... with a Lion'

Chrissy Teigen and her baby boy had quite the guest at feeding time.

In a video the Lip Sync Battle host shared to her Instagram Story Thursday, Teigen and husband John Legend‘s son Miles Theodore, who turns 3 months old next week, is happily enjoying a bottle in his mama’s arms while a lion grazes in the background.

Taken on the family’s current trip to Bali (which also includes the couple’s daughter Luna Simone, 2), the clip sees Teigen, 32, pulling a few funny faces as Miles continues to drink, oblivious to their wild meal companion.

“Just having lunch … with a lion,” the star says at one point, adding, “Oops,” after her son’s bottle drops from his mouth.

The beginning of Teigen’s Instagram Story shows the family of four happily riding along for their adventure as Legend, 39, points out some of the local scenery to his daughter.

Luna giggles as they stop to “meet” a zebra, exclaiming, “Hi, zebra!” and adorably adding, “Here you go!” while attempting to feed it.

The family’s extended Balinese vacation has been full of cute moments that both Teigen and her musician husband have shared on their Instagram accounts.

But they also dealt with a scary, unexpected rumble. As a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Indonesia’s Lombok island and impacted Bali, Teigen live-tweeted the event to her 10.6 million followers on Sunday morning.

“Oh my god,” she wrote, soon adding, “Bali. Trembling. So long,” and, “Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of ‘hooooooly s— this is happening.’ ”

At one point, the model detailed her reaction to the quake as she was holding Miles. “I very calmly walked outside [clutching] baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.’ like a naked zombie,” she wrote.