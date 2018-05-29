Sibling Bonding Time! Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Daughter Luna and Son Miles Together

Luna Simone is such a great big sister!

Chrissy Teigen shared a too cute photo of her two children bonding at home as seen in an adorable sibling moment shared on Instagram Tuesday. Simply captioning the moment with a red heart emoji, the proud parent, 32, showed her 2-year-old daughter giving 11-day-old little brother Miles Theodore his pacifier as he laid on a fuzzy surface in his crib.

Not only was Teigen’s latest Instagram post the first time she had shared a picture of both her children, but it was also the second photo she’s shared of her baby boy since his early arrival.

The mother of two introduced her fans and followers to the couple’s newborn three days after his birth on May. “Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love,” Teigen wrote.

The Lip Sync Battle star previously revealed that Miles also shares a similar physical feature with Luna. “Same nose!” Teigen tweeted of the siblings, adding, “He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love.”

And their names also share a similarity!

Legend revealed the special significance behind his second child’s name at the Billboard Music Awards, which was his first public appearance since Miles was born.

“We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens; every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it. So Miles is, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis,” the Grammy and Oscar-winning artist told E!’s Jason Kennedy on the carpet.

Also on Monday, Legend told his fans and followers that he and Teigen were able to enjoy their “first post-Miles date night.”