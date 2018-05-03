Beep Beep! Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is Too Cute in Her Pink Car — See the Sweet Snap

Luna Simone‘s got a need for speed.

The adorable 2-year-old has a very special passenger with her in a new photo mom Chrissy Teigen tweeted Thursday: a teddy bear, which she leans against from the seat of her new ride-on pink Mercedes-Benz S63 Coupe.

Watching the twosome taking to the open road (a.k.a. what looks like the living room) is one of Teigen and husband John Legend‘s beloved dogs.

Luna’s rad ride — which features three speeds, four-wheel suspension, LED lights, self- and remote-control drive and even an MP3 player — retails for $220 on Amazon (with free shipping!).

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Luna’s Precious Playthings! Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter’s Toy Box

Luna received her new wheels around the time of her second birthday last month, with Teigen, 32, sharing a clip of the adorable tot rocking back and forth and dancing to music while seated inside it.

“I don’t think I ever need to tell her it can actually move, @irinashayk! 💕💕💕💕💕,” wrote the Lip Sync Battle host, presumably thanking fellow model Irina Shayk for the sweet gift.

On Sunday, Teigen shared a video of her daughter using a yellow cloth to diligently polish the inside and outside of the car, captioning it jokingly, “What’s the best preschool in the jersey shore?”

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Jokes Daughter Luna May “Have Some Moments Where She Regrets” Having a Little Brother



While preparing for her baby brother on the way (who’s due to arrive in June), little Luna has been hitting some big milestones of her own. As Legend, 39, told Ellen DeGeneres in April, “She said ‘Beyoncé‘ for the first time.”

“Chrissy and I were talking about Beyoncé, and Luna just starts saying things that we say now, and she said ‘Beyoncé’ in the car,” recalled the Jesus Christ Superstar actor.

“Has she said Ellen yet?” the host, 60, asked jokingly, prompting Legend’s reply: “Not yet, but if I say it to her, she’ll say it back. So we’ll watch the show, and she’ll see Dada on Ellen. And then she’ll say it.”