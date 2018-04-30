There may soon be a new visitor cruising the Jersey Shore!

Luna Simone is hard at work in a video shared by mom Chrissy Teigen on Sunday, using a yellow cloth to diligently polish one of her favorite new toys: a ride-on hot-pink Mercedes-Benz S63 Coupe.

The car — which features three speeds, four-wheel suspension, LED lights, self- and remote-control drive and even an MP3 player — retails for $226 on amazon.com (with free shipping!).

The proud mom couldn’t resist joking of her 2-year-old’s future in the caption of the clip, “What’s the best preschool in the jersey shore?”

Luna received her new ride around the time of her second birthday earlier this month, with Teigen, 32, sharing a clip of the adorable tot rocking back and forth and dancing to music while seated inside it.

“I don’t think I ever need to tell her it can actually move, @irinashayk! 💕💕💕💕💕,” wrote the Lip Sync Battle host, presumably thanking fellow model Irina Shayk for the sweet gift.

Over the weekend, Teigen and husband John Legend celebrated their son on the way with a star-studded baby shower attended by couples like Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.

“I am crazy super anti baby showers for myself,” the mom-to-be wrote on social media Saturday alongside a sweet group shot from the previous evening. “Opening gifts in front of people makes me want to die. Receiving gifts makes me very uncomfortable because i feel blessed to the max already and I really hate writing thank you cards with my poor penmanship.”

“But people I love trick me with dinner invites and they happen,” she continued. “Thank you to all friends on both coasts, for knowing me exactly. A mellow night of dinner. Cake. And love. That is all I could ever want for a perfect night. ❤❤❤.”