'Bath Time!' Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Luna Covering Her Face in Bubbles

Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter certainly is a water baby!

Luna, 2, had fun during her bath time on Thursday night as she bathed alongside her mother, 32.

“🛁,” Teigen wrote for the simple caption of a video of their water-filled adventure on Instagram.

The model couldn’t help but laugh in the video as Luna grabbed a handful of bubbles in her hands and wiped them off on Teigen’s face.

Before their dip in the black marble tub, Teigen shared a video of her daughter carrying a yellow tub of toys, which included a big rubber, yellow duck and the caption, “Bath Time!”

“Put your stuff in there!” Teigen told Luna as the little girl bent over her crate and tossed the duck inside of the bath tub.

The mom of two welcomed her second child, son Miles Theodore on May 16, with husband John Legend. Earlier this week, Teigen shared a sweet photo of her baby boy lounging on a yellow giraffe print pillow in a coordinating giraffe patterned onesie.

“Hey dudes,” Teigen captioned the photo.

The model conceived her two children through IVF, a process she told one fan in the comments section she was “all for talking about.”

“I know IVF was used for Luna was it used for baby brother also?” The follower asked her. Though other followers criticized that fan for the personal inquiry, Teigen did not shy away from talking about the process.

“I wasn’t offended by it — people are just curious and I think hearing success stories gives people hope. I’m all for talking about IVF,” the Lip Sync Battle star replied.

Teigen has been candid in the past about her and Legend’s struggle to conceive, even getting fielded with nonstop questions about starting a family since they got married in September 2013.

The model previously told PEOPLE in February that she chose to undergo IVF again more than two years after choosing to implant a female embryo that resulted in the pregnancy with Luna.

“You do the whole process again to try to get as many embryos and eggs as possible,” Teigen explained of the artificial insemination. “Everyone is freezing everything. … For me, I just want to gather as many [embryos] as possible. I don’t want to do this again for the rest of my life.”

In January, Teigen confirmed that she and Legend conceived Miles through IVF after she previously said “a little boy is next.”