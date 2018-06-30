Chrissy Teigen Takes Son Miles to Trump Immigration Policy Protest: ‘Baby’s First Rally’

Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles Theodore is getting his first taste of political activism!

Teigen, 32, brought along her and husband John Legend 6-week-old son to the Families Belong Together march in Los Angeles on Saturday — and she kept him close while giving a speech protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“baby’s first rally. #keepfamiliestogether,” the mother of two wrote alongside a photo of herself carrying Miles around her neck while standing onstage at the event.



“I’m incredibly proud to be the daughter of an immigrant. My mother grew up in a very small village in Thailand and she never lets me forget it,” Teigen said in a speech given at the rally, adding that “America at its best is big, beautiful and diverse, like our great city of Los Angeles.”

“Can you imagine this city without the contributions of immigrants?” she added. “How bland, how flavorless LA would be, how boring. Too many people demonize immigrants like they’re stealing something from the people born here. Immigrants don’t come here to take from us, they add to what makes America special.”

Continuing, she said: “I cannot even comprehend the kind of cruelty in the hearts of the people who have enacted this policy, but I do know they did not expect us to come together in such an incredible way and incredible numbers to resist this. We are here and we are not going away. We are here because we believe America can and should do better. And John and I are going to keep showing up and speaking out, and making sure your voices are heard.”

Chrissy Teigen at the Families Belong Together March: "I'm incredibly proud to be a daughter of an immigrant." https://t.co/Q0HTxGqLaQ pic.twitter.com/2oS1JhDcYj — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 30, 2018

In a separate social media post, Teigen also highlighted a humorous impression of the president she did during the rally, which was televised on CNN.

“My Donald impression made it to CNN. please add to my wiki,” she wrote alongside the short clip.

During the rally, Legend was also on hand to premiere new song “Preach.”

“I know that opening up Twitter right now feels like it can be a horror show, so much of the news is shocking and maddening and depressing,” he remarked. “I think some of us have a strong temptation to just disengage, but we can’t. We can’t do that. I can’t do that. I have to do something.”

Singer John Legend just sang his new song "Preach" to protesters in Los Angeles. Before that, he said: "You can't just talk about it or tweet about it. You've got to do something." pic.twitter.com/xMvt3uOCfq — Veronica Rocha (@VeronicaRochaLA) June 30, 2018

The Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy has resulted in more than 2,300 children being separated from their parents at the border since April. Last week, after intense public pressure, the president signed an executive order reversing his own administration’s policy.