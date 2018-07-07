Chrissy Teigen Breastfeeds Her Son Miles and Daughter Luna’s Doll: 'I Guess I Have Twins Now'

Looks like Chrissy Teigen has another mouth to feed!

While documenting her latest breastfeeding session, the mother of two revealed her 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone had insisted Teigen needed to nurse her 6-week-old baby brother Miles Theodore and her baby doll at the same time.

“Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now,” Teigen, 32, wrote alongside a silly photo of herself trying to acquiesce to her daughter’s demand.



Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Laughs While Watching John Legend Pull Double Daddy Duty: ‘The Eyes Say Help‘

The mother of two also had some sweet words for Paris Hilton, after the 37-year-old star commented on the image, saying she had “baby fever.”

“You are such an incredible mother!” Hilton wrote, in an interaction spotted by Instagram account Comments by Celebs. “Giving me #BabyFever.”

In response, Teigen wrote: “@parishilton you are going to be a amazing. Doitdoitdoit.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Their Son’s Name and Introduce Him in Adorable First Photo

Hours earlier, Teigen shared a humorous video of her husband John Legend pulling double daddy duty.

In the video, Legend patiently tried to burp the couple’s 6-week-old son as their daughter lost her balance while sitting on her father’s shoulders — and grabbed onto his face so she doesn’t slip any further.

“Ahh, good burp, good burp,” Legend said while all of this action is taking place around him, as Teigen can be heard laughing in the background.

“Bahahahahaha,” she captioned the sweet clip.

RELATED: From Luna’s Infectious Smile to Miles’ Too-Cute Debut: The Most Perfect Photos of Chrissy & John’s Kids

Teigen also poked fun at herself while documenting another difficult parenting moment this week: trying to get the perfect family Instagram photo.

“Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?” she wrote in the caption.