Chris Pratt's Son Teases Dad That He Met a 'Real' Jurassic Park Raptor Trainer — See the Pic!

Chris Pratt may have some competition when it comes to being Jurassic Park‘s best raptor trainer, at least in his son’s eyes.

On Friday, the 38-year-old actor — who plays Velociraptor researcher Owen Grady in the new Jurassic World films — shared a photo of his 5-year-old boy Jack at Universal Studios’ Raptor Encounter.

“Gotta love it. Jack (seen here in blue Optimus Prime helmet) went to Universal Studios with his buddy the other day,” Pratt wrote in the caption. “He comes home and tells me he met the ‘real’ raptor trainer. 😂”

“Big shout out to all the park performers out there keepin’ it real on a daily basis,” Pratt added. “Our kids’ smiles say it all. Keep up the good work. 🙏♥”

Pratt has been spending plenty of quality time with Jack in the wake of his divorce from ex Anna Faris. The two split in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage but have remained on good terms.

In February, Pratt and Jack had a father-son night out at the Monster Jam celebrity event at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium in California. Weeks earlier, Pratt shared a sweet video of himself spending quality time with Jack at his farm.

“Livin’ that #farmlife 🙏♥👍🏼 Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island,” Pratt captioned the clip.

“I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and Jack loves it!” Pratt shared in another post. “You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that.”

Chris Pratt and son Jack Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Chris Pratt and son Jack Chris Pratt/Instagram

In April, Pratt opened up about how he and Faris are dealing with the split in Entertainment Weekly‘s cover story, admitting that it wasn’t the ideal situation but they were both fully devoted to Jack.

“Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” Pratt said. “And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

While promoting her new film Overboard, Faris, 41, told Marie Claire that Pratt’s comment felt “more dramatic than it is,” adding, “Chris and I have a great friendship and Jack is so happy and so loved.”

Faris added that her breakup hasn’t changed her outlook on love or romance.

“I do think I’m a romantic because I love the small things in life,” she said. “Just like the little pleasures of life that feel like secrets. I still always want to keep that as a part of my life, does that make any sense at all? Maybe. I don’t know.”