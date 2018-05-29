Chris Klein and Wife Laina Welcome Second Child, Daughter Isla Rose: 'So Grateful'

Meet Isla Rose!

Chris Klein and wife Laina Rose Klein welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Saturday, May 26, they confirm to PEOPLE, sharing an exclusive family photo.

Born at 2:25 p.m., Isla weighed in at 8 lbs., 7 oz. and joins 2-year-old big brother Frederick Easton in Santa Monica.

“Easton was overjoyed when met little Isla. He absolutely loves having a baby in the house, every time he sees her he laughs with joy,” Laina tells PEOPLE. “It’s been incredible seeing how much happiness he has just by being around her.”

The new mom adds, “Little Isla so far is a laid back, happy, snuggly little girl.”

On Tuesday, the American Pie alum shared a black and white portrait of the newborn on Instagram, along with details of Isla’s birth.

“This Saturday 5/26 at 2:25pm my wife @lalalainarose gave birth to our second beautiful miracle. Isla Rose Klein. 8lbs 7oz of healthy baby girl,” Klein wrote.

“Laina and Isla took the journey together with Courage, Strength and Epic Grace. My Girls, I am so proud of you and so grateful that you were delivered safely back to me. I love you Laina. Thank you for making me a father again,” the actor, who wed Thyfault in August 2015, said.

Klein first shared the news they were expecting in January but did not disclose the sex of the baby on the way.

“Excited to share that our little Man will become a Big Brother this May. We are so excited for the adventures ahead and the joy that will fill our 2018,” Thyfault shared on Instagram at the time.