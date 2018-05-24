Chris Hemsworth Passionately Performs Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' with Help from His Kids — Watch

Are Chris Hemsworth and his three kids vying for roles as backup dancers in Miley Cyrus‘ next tour?

In a new video, the Thor star and his children — daughter India Rose, 6, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 4 — had some fun dancing and lip syncing to “Wrecking Ball,” the 2013 hit by his brother Liam Hemsworth‘s fiancée.

The 34-year-old actor dramatically acted out the lyrics to the song along with his pajama-clad little ones in the clip. His antics excited his pooch, who pounced on Chris as he rolled around on the ground — but the star never stopped performing.

“What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals,” Chris captioned the post on social media, tagging his brother and Cyrus.

Cyrus, 25, also shared the video, responding to Chris with three heart emojis.

Although the elder Hemsworth brother shot down speculation that the couple tied the knot over the holidays during an interview with SiriusXM earlier this year, Chris said that he gets along well with Cyrus. However, it’s no surprise that he’s the one doing the performing — he shared that the singer routinely leaves her superstar persona at home.

“I always just expected her to put on a show and bang a few songs out but she never does,” he said with a laugh. “I’m insisting constantly. I’m like, ‘When’s the performance coming?’ But she’s just a lot of fun.”

Chris recently opened up about his family on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that while his kids are “fluent” in wife’s Elsa Pataky’s native language — Spanish — he can utter “one sentence.”

The actor explained that when Pataky is scolding their kids in Spanish, Hemsworth has to “pretend” that he knows exactly what’s going on.

“My wife will be telling them off and I’ll be standing there like, ‘That’s right!’ ” he said, revealing that he usually ends up muttering to Pataky, ” ‘What does that mean?’ ”