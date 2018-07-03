Chip and Joanna Gaines Said Their Son Crew Was an Unplanned Surprise After Fixer Upper Ended

Chip and Joanna Gaines can’t imagine life any other way now that they’ve welcomed son Crew, but his addition to their family wasn’t exactly put into motion on purpose.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” Joanna, 40, told PEOPLE in a May cover story about taking a pregnancy test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

She continued of her 43-year-old husband, “Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

The happy news came on the heels of the couple’s announcement that they were leaving their HGTV show Fixer Upper to focus on their business and family. “We had a lot on our plates, and at some point you have to call those shots when you feel like you need a break,” Joanna said of ending the show.

But although the timing might have seemed intentional, Joanna told PEOPLE there was no formula for trying for another baby after filming wrapped — in fact, her pregnancy was “a total surprise” to the now-parents of five.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’ ” she said. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

After announcing the pregnancy, Chip shared how their next baby came about in a hilarious tweet, writing, “You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

PEOPLE cover Perry Hagopian

Chip and Joanna are also parents to Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13 — and they’re already thinking about what will happen when their four older kids are one day out of the house.

“We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college this little one will only be 10,” Joanna told PEOPLE in April. “It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids and it’s just such a sweet thing.”