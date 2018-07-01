Shop the Cozy Baby Rocker Joanna Gaines Chose to Soothe Newborn Crew

Crew Gaines is already a trendsetter.

After Joanna Gaines shared a sweet photo of her newborn son — her fifth child with husband Chip Gaines — to Instagram on Saturday, fellow parents swooned over both the baby and rocker in which he adorably rests.

“It’s been a little over a week and he’s settling in just fine 🧡,” the Fixer Upper star captioned the shot showing Crew, who arrived June 21, swaddled in the rocker on the floor of his nursery.

“Love that little rocker day bed!” commented one fan, while another added, “How precious! Love the little bed he’s in!”

The bouncer is by Parisian baby outfitter Charlie Crane. With its $250 price tag, the piece is quickly selling out — and as of Sunday morning, Smallable had only three left in stock! It’s also available for Amazon U.K. customers, though the piece does not ship to the U.S.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Crew’s nursery also includes a white rug and crisp white curtains accenting his crib, shown in the photo with a blue blanket featuring pom poms hanging over the edge. A potted plant also brings life — and a touch of color — to the neutral-colored room.

Shop similar styles of Crew’s baby bouncer below.

For more on Chip and Joanna, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE — on newsstands now

Perry Hagopian

On top of being a design goddess, Joanna also knows a thing or two about having a baby in the house, even though it’s been over eight years since the couple last had a newborn around. Chip and Joanna had their first four children as newlyweds struggling to scrape by while starting what Joanna called their “rag-tag” house-flipping company.

“I had four kids aged 4 and under,” she told PEOPLE. “There were so many diapers, and it was chaos. Those years just flew because there was so much happening in the moment. I feel like I can really take this one in and relish these moments.”

And now Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13 — who made a special trip to the hospital to meet baby Crew — get to be part of raising their newest sibling.

“I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” Joanna added. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”