Joanna & Chip Gaines Share Baby Son's First Photo — and His Name Is a Break with Tradition!

It’s official!

After announcing the arrival of their fifth child on Saturday, Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed what name they’ve decided on for their son: Crew.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love,” Joanna, 40, wrote in an Instagram post featuring the baby boy’s first photos. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

In the first of four images, the mother of five is seen looking at Crew as he sleeps in the hospital.

In other pictures featured in the same post, Chip can be seen comforting his wife, Joanna smiles while holding the baby and the whole family gathers around the new bundle of joy as Chip looks at the kids with pure excitement.

An additional post shared on her Instagram page shows the couple’s four oldest children — Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13 — standing outside their mother’s hospital room, eagerly awaiting news of their sibling’s arrival.

“One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born,” captioned Joanna. “They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother ❤.”

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that the proud papa previously shared a pretty big hint about their son’s moniker. While announcing the arrival of their son on Twitter, the Fixer Upper star actually used his newborn’s name, writing that “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger.”

“10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief,” he added to the happy message.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

Chip also proclaimed his love for “my crew” in April, while sharing a photograph of the couple’s children.

Breaking years of tradition, Crew is the couple’s first son who hasn’t been given a name that starts with the letter D.

While the word is most widely used as a slang term for a group of friends, according to Pamela Redmond Satran of Nameberry, as a name, Crew is just 23 years old!

The name made its very first appearance on the Social Security extended list in 1995, when it was given to a mere six baby boys. Crew’s use as a baby name grew quietly until 2005, when actor Joshua Morrow of The Young and the Restless chose it for his son.

Crew first broke into the U.S. top 1,000 names in 2010, and currently stands at No. 712, with 339 baby boys given the name last year.

Perhaps in an attempt to throw their fans off their decision to break with tradition, shortly after the couple announced they were expecting a fifth child, Chip asked a child named Gage to help him “think of a D-name” — presumably to match his older sons’ first initial.

Chip and Joanna recently opened up in a PEOPLE cover story about their expanding household, including how they split parenting duties.

“Chip is the best swaddler,” Joanna said. “He’s always been able to rock our babies to sleep. He’s like, ‘I’m going to be holding the baby the entire time!’ ”

Of diapering, she added, “We need to figure that one out again. I don’t even remember, but I do remember the blowouts and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I’ve gotta get my stuff together. It’s coming!”

Joanna also shared that the couple may not be done having kids just yet. “I joke with my friends that I’m going to be that 45-year-old who’s pregnant,” she revealed. “Chip is such a kid at heart and we both love a big family. I’m open to whatever. I’m just having fun with it.”