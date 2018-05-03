Dirty Diapers and Swaddling: How Chip and Joanna Gaines Split Up Parenting Duties

When it comes to splitting parenting duties for their baby on the way, fifth-time mom-to-be Joanna Gaines and husband Chip are sticking with what they know.

“Chip is the best swaddler,” Joanna, 40, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE, available Friday. “He’s always been able to rock our babies to sleep. He’s like, ‘I’m going to be holding the baby the entire time!’ ”

The Fixer Upper star is expecting a baby boy this summer, and admits there’s one part of parenting she and Chip, 43, might be a little rusty on: diaper duty!

“We need to figure that one out again,” she says. “I don’t even remember, but I do remember the blowouts and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I’ve gotta get my stuff together. It’s coming!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Says She and Husband Chip Are Open to Having More Kids: “We Love a Big Family”

Given the amount of time that’s elapsed since she was last pregnant (she and Chip are also parents to sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 13, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella Rose, 11), the experience has been a refreshing eye-opener for Joanna.

“I have forgotten almost everything, so it feels brand new,” says the expectant Behind the Design star, whose new cookbook Magnolia Table is available now.

Perry Hagopian

RELATED VIDEO: It’ll Be a Boy for Chip and Joanna Gaines



Joanna adds, “I tell Chip that I feel 25, and in my mind there’s something about it that gives me an extra kick in my step. Forty and pregnant … who would have ever thought that was going to happen? But I’ll take it!”

For more on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ baby joy and her new cookbook, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.