Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Kids Make a Sweet Trip to the Hospital to Meet Their New Baby Brother

Crew Gaines already has the support of his four siblings!

Shortly after Chip and Joanna Gaines announced the birth of their fifth child on Saturday, the new mother shared multiple photos showing just how excited the couple’s eldest children were to meet the newest addition to the family.

In the sweet image, the pair’s excited children — Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13, — are all gathered around the hospital door, trying to hear what’s going on inside.

“One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born. They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother ❤,” the Fixer Upper star captioned her image.

RELATED: Joanna & Chip Gaines Share Baby Son’s First Photo — and His Name Is a Break with Tradition!

In a separate series of family photos, Joanna also documented the joyous moment when the children finally got to meet their baby brother for the first time. Chip watched the sweet moment go down with a look of supreme happiness on his face.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love,” Joanna wrote alongside a series of sweet images from the happy day, which included an image of the mother of five watching her newborn son sleep.

Continuing, she wrote, “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

RELATED: Crew Gaines: The Meaning Behind Chip and Joanna’s New Baby Boy’s Name

Breaking years of tradition, Crew is the couple’s first son who hasn’t been given a name that starts with the letter D.

Although Chip previously suggested the couple needed some help coming up with a name that began with the letter “D,” the proud papa has dropped hints about his son’s moniker.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside the Moment Joanna Gaines Found Out She Was Pregnant with Baby No. 5: ‘My Jaw Dropped’

Sneakily using his son’s name in the birth announcement, Chip wrote that the “Gaines crew is now 1 stronger.”

“10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief,” he added to the happy message.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

Chip also proclaimed his love for “my crew” in April while sharing a photograph of the couple’s children.

According to Pamela Redmond Satran of Nameberry, Crew is a stylish word name that broke into the U.S. top 1,000 in 2010 and currently stands at No. 712, with 339 baby boys given the name last year.

The relatively new name has only been around since 1995, when it made its very first appearance on the Social Security extended list, having been given to a mere six baby boys. Crew’s use as a baby name grew quietly until 2005, when actor Joshua Morrow of The Young and the Restless chose it for his son.

But it’s Crew’s new popularity as a slang term for a group of friends that has inspired its widespread appeal as a baby name.