How Chip and Joanna Gaines' Four Older Kids Are Adjusting to Their New Baby Brother Crew

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ kids are taking their big-sibling roles seriously.

The Fixer Upper stars opened up to PEOPLE in May about how their new baby — son Crew, who arrived June 21 — was changing the dynamic in their household that also includes Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.

“Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it,” a then-pregnant Joanna, 40, said of her four older children, who made a special trip to the hospital to meet baby Crew.

“I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” she added. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

Joanna and Chip Gaines Larsen and Talbert

Chip and Joanna Gaines with their kids

A lot has changed over the past eight years since the couple last had a newborn around. When their other kids were little, Chip and Joanna were just a couple of newlyweds struggling to scrape by while starting what Joanna called their “rag-tag” house-flipping company.

“I had four kids aged 4 and under,” she said. “There were so many diapers, and it was chaos. Those years just flew because there was so much happening in the moment. I feel like I can really take this one in and relish these moments.”

PEOPLE cover Perry Hagopian

Two days after Crew’s birth, the proud parents were back at home in Waco, Texas, with their healthy son and plunging back into roles with which they’ve had plenty of practice.

Chip, 43, and Joanna typically split diaper duty, but he’s in charge of swaddling: “Chip’s always been able to rock our babies to sleep,” Joanna told PEOPLE in May.

