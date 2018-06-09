Baby Gaines No. 5 is already getting quite a workout!

Chip Gaines joked on Friday that his antics had caused his son on the way with pregnant wife Joanna to twist “his ankle” in the womb.

“I made Jo laugh so hard this morning that she said baby #5 twisted his ankle,” wrote Chip, 43.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

On May 31, the pregnant Fixer Upper alum, 40, shared a black-and-white portrait of the couple on their wedding day to celebrate their milestone anniversary. “It’s been a good fifteen years @chipgaines Here’s to fifty more,” Joanna wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

In the sweet photo, Chip gives his bride a kiss on the cheek as they ride off in a car decorated with a sign reading, “Just Married.”

The soon-to-be father of five also gave his wife a sentimental shout-out on Twitter, writing, “15 years.. where’d they go; 15 years.. I’d like to know; 15 more, to God I pray; 15 more just to make her day. Happy anniversary sweet girl!”

The couple — who share kids Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13 — recently ended their hit series to focus on their family and their local business, which include a real estate company, a restaurant, two vacation rental houses, their massive Magnolia Market at the Silos attraction and a warehouse shop.

“Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses,” Joanna wrote in a blog post announcing their decision in September 2017.

“Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes.”