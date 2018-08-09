Lazy Summer Days! Chip Gaines and Son Crew Are an Adorable Duo in a Hammock — See the Pic

Chip Gaines and his newborn baby boy Crew are having one swingin’ summer.

The father and son are a picture-perfect pair in an image Chip shared to Instagram Thursday, snuggled up close while lounging in a hammock on the family’s Waco, Texas, property.

Both boys look sound asleep, with 7-week-old Crew resting against his dad’s chest while the Fixer Upper star, 43, has the top half of his face hidden under a baseball cap.

“#thegoodoldays,” Chip captioned the aww-inspiring photograph.

Since baby Crew’s June 21 birth, Chip and wife Joanna Gaines have given their followers a few glimpses of his adorable face on social media.

Late last month, the new mom of five shared a sweet shot of Crew, Chip and the couple’s middle son Duke, 9, all snuggled up together on Friday.

“Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst,” Joanna, 40, captioned the black-and-white Instagram post, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this month, Chip opened up in the fall issue of his and Joanna’s magazine Magnolia Journal about why he believes it’s actually more dangerous to leave Duke, Emmie Kay, 8, Ella Rose, 11, and Drake, 13, at home when he visits construction sites.

While he admitted he typically gets “a few weird looks from passersby” whenever he brings his children to work, he feels like “there’s too much at stake” to be bothered by what other people think.

“The alternative would be leaving them at home, and frankly, I think that’s more dangerous,” he added. “There’s just too much at stake. What they could miss out on is far too important to risk.”