Chip Gaines Says 'My Heart Is Full' as He Shares New Aww-Worthy Photo of 3-Week-Old Son Crew

Crew Gaines is too cute!

Proud dad Chip Gaines shared an adorable new photo of his 3-week-old son on Instagram Friday. “My heart is full,” the Fixer Upper star, 43, captioned the picture of his youngest laying on his arm.

Chip and wife Joanna Gaines welcomed their baby boy on June 21. Crew joins siblings Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.

The new photo of Crew comes a day after Joanna, 40, shared her secret to getting her little one to sleep in a video on her Instagram Story. “Walking with my boy in the garden,” the mother of five said as she took a stroll with the baby around her Waco backyard.

And with a new baby in the family, Chip continues a tradition he started dating back to the birth of his first son Drake 13 years ago.

Joanna recently shared a sweet photo of her husband holding their newborn baby on his lap with his wrist and the hospital bracelet clearly visible. “Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off… looks like the tradition lives on. #5,” she said.

In May, the Gaines’ opened up to PEOPLE about how their new baby was changing the dynamic in their expanding household.

“Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it,” a then-pregnant Joanna said of her four older children. “I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this.”

She added, “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

On Thursday, Chip and Joanna celebrated Fixer Upper‘s Emmy Award nomination for structured reality program. The popular series’ final episode aired on April 3 shortly before the couple announced they were expecting baby Crew.

The Gaines previously told PEOPLE that the idea of having kids around the house a bit longer is something they’re both excited about.

“We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college this little one will only be 10,” she said in April. “It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids and it’s just such a sweet thing.”