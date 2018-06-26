New Father of 5 Chip Gaines Jokes 'Errbody' Is Having Babies — Including His Pig!

The Gaines family continues to grow — in more ways than one.

Five days after welcoming son Crew, new father of five Chip Gaines is using his signature humor to give his Instagram followers a look at a few more new additions to their famous brood.

On Tuesday, the Fixer Upper star shared a photo of a sow and six newborn piglets resting peacefully on the family’s farm property.

“Errbody having babies round here.. #farmLife,” wrote Chip, 43.

Baby Crew joined Chip and wife Joanna Gaines — plus big siblings Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13 — late Thursday evening, PEOPLE confirmed.

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief,” Chip tweeted on Saturday.

In an Instagram post featuring her newborn son’s first photos, Joanna wrote, “Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love.”

She continued, “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

On Saturday, Joanna, 40, also shared an adorable photo of her four older children with their ears pressed up against their mom’s hospital door.

“One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born,” she captioned the moment. “They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother ❤”