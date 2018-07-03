Sisters of the Summer! Chip and Joanna Gaines' Daughters Go 'Stargazing' with Baby Brother Crew

Joanna Gaines‘ daughters are already teaching their baby brother all the joys of farm life.

The Fixer Upper star and new mother of five couldn’t help but share a photo of a tender moment between her girls and 1-week-old Crew as they enjoyed a summer night outdoors at their Waco, Texas, home.

Under strings of lights hung among surrounding trees, Emmie Kay, 8, looks on and sweetly tends to baby Crew while their big sister Ella, 11, cradles the newborn.

“Stargazing ✨,” Joanna, 40, captioned the Monday night post.

The group was joined outside by Joanna’s sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 13, as the crack of a bat was heard. “Watching his big brothers play wiffle ball,” Joanna captioned her Instagram Story.

Along with their brothers Duke, 9, and Drake, 13, the girls were at the hospital to meet their new brother right after his arrival!

In a sweet image Joanna shared to Instagram two days after Crew’s birth, her excited children were all gathered around their mom’s hospital door, trying to hear what was going on inside.

“One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born. They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother ❤,” she captioned the post.

The Gaines family

In May, Joanna and husband Chip Gaines opened up to PEOPLE about how their new baby was changing the dynamic in their expanding household.

“Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it,” a then-pregnant Joanna said of her four older children. “I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this.”

She added, “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”