Cher Lloyd Welcomes First Child, Daughter Delilah-Rae: 'We Are So in Love'

Cher Lloyd is a mom!

The singer, 24, welcomed her first child — a baby girl! — with husband Craig Monk, she announced on Instagram Monday along with the first photos of their newborn.

“Our baby girl is here! We are so in love… Delilah-Rae 25.05.18,” The X Factor UK alum captioned portraits of her daughter.

Lloyd and Monk, who tied the knot with her husband in a November 2013 surprise ceremony, first shared they were expecting in January.

“I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!), but also, there’s another reason why I’m writing to you today and that’s because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!” she captioned the post.

“We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all,” added the mom-to-be, 24. “I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year.”

Lloyd and Monk began dating in 2011 after he reportedly fitted her for hair extensions. They confirmed their engagement about nine months later, in January 2012.