Channing Tatum Celebrates Father's Day by Helping Daughter Everly Sell Lemonade for Charity

Channing Tatum channeled his inner Beyoncé yet again — but this time, it was for a super sweet cause.

On Sunday, the actor shared photos to his Instagram Story chronicling the very special day he had with his 5-year-old daughter Everly on Father’s Day, where the duo made and sold lemonade to raise money for the celebrity-loved charitable organization Baby2Baby.

Tatum — who split amicably from wife Jenna Dewan in April following nine years of marriage — documented the entire process, from making signs to setting up the colorful balloon-decorated table and even showing off the money they made in their quest.

“Baby to Baby [donation] coming in hot!” he wrote over the top of the latter photo.

Speaking about co-parenting with Tatum, Dewan told Harper’s Bazaar last month of the former couple’s dynamic that it’s a “new normal where there is a lot of love.”

She added, “We’re just getting used to it. We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other.”

On Mother’s Day, Tatum, 38, shared his own message for Dewan, 37, to his Instagram Story.

“Happy Mother’s Day everybody,” he said in a clip taken in the desert, which he called his “sanctuary” after the split. “Jenna, happy Mother’s Day, baby. Mama, happy Mother’s Day — I hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys.”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in 2017 Ethan Miller/Getty

The holiday arrived just six weeks after the two announced their separation. Before the split, Tatum had been open about the difficulty of balancing his personal and professional lives.

In 2015, when PEOPLE asked him how he juggled him hectic career with his family life, the star admitted, “Not very well,” adding, “I’m lucky to have people that care enough to make sure I’m not screwing things up.”

The Step Up actor explained that he can have trouble knowing when to slow down at work, but said having a daughter helped him put things into perspective.

“Now, having a family and a little girl, it really makes things super clear,” he said, adding that he asks himself, “Is this worth taking time away from them?” before signing on for new roles.