Pregnant Chanel Iman Shows Some Leg as She Highlights Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Thigh’s the limit for Chanel Iman!

The Victoria’s Secret Angel and mom-to-be, 27, walked the red carpet Tuesday at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in N.Y.C., showing off her baby bump in a one-shoulder bright red gown featuring a thigh-high slit, accessorizing with silver stilettos and sparkly coordinating jewelry.

Iman — whose baby on the way is her first child with her husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard — spoke to reporters at the event, revealing her first trimester wasn’t all fun and games.

“My pregnancy has been amazing. I’m just super anxious to meet my baby,” Iman, who’s due in August, told PEOPLE. “But the first term actually was very difficult. It was a struggle. I was super sick.”

Chanel Iman Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Referring to her bundle of joy as “she” at one point in her response to PEOPLE, Iman clarified to reporters, “I keep saying one thing, but I don’t really know” the sex of the baby.

“I’m not sure if it is a boy or a girl,” she told reporters, adding of husband Shepard, “He spoils me with lots of things, lots of goodies.”

The model announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day, captioning an Instagram post, “Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you.”

Chanel Iman Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Shutterstock

Shepard, 24, opened up Wednesday about becoming a first-time father, telling the New York Post of getting time off for his child’s birth that he’d “talked to coach about it a while ago.”

“He was like, ‘We’ll see if we can get you a day off or something,’ ” the football pro explained, smiling. “I don’t want to be away from the guys, but that type of stuff, you have to be there for that.”

Added the dad-to-be, “I’m super excited about it. On game days, I see guys … they have their babies down there, and it’s a warm feeling when you see that. I’m looking forward to it … I can’t wait.”