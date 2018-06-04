Chanel Iman is ready for summer.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel — who’s expecting her first child with husband Sterling Shepard — is a waterside dream in a new photo she shared to Instagram Sunday.

Iman is posing alongside a serene backdrop in a comfy-looking white chair, showing off her belly in a lace white bikini while her long dark hair hangs loose.

The mom-to-be captioned the quiet moment, “Grow baby bump grow.”

After revealing her baby on the way this past Mother’s Day, the model told PEOPLE exclusively, “Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby. As our love grows each day, Sterling and I can’t wait to share it with our little one.”

The model and actress also gave fans a revealing look at her growing family, sharing images from a topless photo shoot she did alongside the 24-year-old New York Giants player.

In one of the photos from the shoot, Shepard kisses Iman’s baby belly as they lay on the floor together, wearing matching pairs of slightly unbuttoned jeans.

Iman and Shepard tied the knot in a luxe Beverly Hills, California, wedding in March, just four months after their waterfront engagement in New York City.

Making her announcement on social media early in the day on the May holiday, the expectant mother shared the first photo of her baby bump.

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be ❤,” Iman captioned the black-and-white image.