Chance the Rapper Takes Daughter Kensli to a Basketball Game — See the Cute Video!

It’s never too early to cheer on your favorite sports team!

Chance the Rapper spent some quality time with his daughter Kensli courtside at a Chicago Bulls basketball game on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning rapper posted an adorable video on his Instagram account, as he tried to get his daughter’s attention.

Before the big game, Chance had an early morning workout with his No. 1 girl, getting in some push-ups while Kensli, 18 months, joined in.

“Let’s get into it, let’s get into these push-ups, baby,” he said, encouraging his daughter to try on her own.

He also showed his daughter how to do suicides, running back and forth across the empty court as she ran after him.

Chance frequently posts photos of his daughter on Instagram. He famously shared a photo of Kensli meeting the Obamas in January.

“Look up, Kensli. Say cheese!” the rapper captioned a black-and-white photo of himself and his baby girl alongside the couple.

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, announced on social media in September 2015 that he and his girlfriend had welcomed their first child when he uploaded a photo of himself with little Kensli.

“This is the girl who reintroduced me to God. She’s the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love,” he wrote.

“She is everything I am but much better. I can’t wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me.”