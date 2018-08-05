'The Challenge' Star Rachel Robinson & Wife Expecting Baby Less Than a Year After Twins' Birth

Rachel Robinson is taking on a new challenge.
Former MTV The Challenge star Rachel Robinson, 35, announced on Instagram that her wife Natalie Gee is pregnant with a baby girl. The news comes less than 10 months after Robinson gave birth to twin sons Jesse and Jack.
“It’s official we are having a girl,” Robinson wrote. “I would like to thank my wife for giving us the girl. I would like to thank our boys in advance for being the best big brothers & I would like to thank you for all your support. It takes a village. Gee-Robinson party of 5.”
Derrick Kosinski, a fellow personality on Road Rules and The Challenge, commented, “Wow!!”
Robinson, a master instructor at Barry’s Bootcamp, tied the knot with Gee, who co-founded Gee Beauty, on Oct. 25, eight days after the twins were born. At the time, Robinson posted, “I would like to introduce you to: Jesse & Jack Gee-Robinson. The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today – please refer to @natgeebeauty as my wife.”
Robinson has shared a number of sweet snapshots in the months since. In June, she posted a picture with the twins and wrote, “There is no stronger love. Everything is love.”
Robinson opened up on her blog last year about her and Gee’s journey to start a family. “We found out I was pregnant in February right before my birthday and we could not be happier,” Robinson wrote. “6 weeks later we found out we were having twins, and 3 months later we found out we were having twin boys. All of this felt like an overwhelming dream but the best kind.”
RELATED: The Challenge: Final Reckoning‘s Cara Maria Has Theories About Johnny Bananas and Natalie
In January, Robinson showed off how she blends parenthood and fitness as she danced while pushing her sons in their stroller. “Jesse & Jack got rhythm,” she joked.