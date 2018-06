After welcoming daughter Stormi, the Kylie Lip Kit creator wasn’t shy about posting pics of her baby girl, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, on social media.

But that all changed recently when Jenner deleted all photos showing her Stormi’s face. A source told PEOPLE that Kylie is upset over the negative comments people are making about her daughter. Kylie responded to one Instagram user who asked why she’d “cut her baby out” of a recent selfie, saying, “Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now.”

This isn’t the first time the star kept fans in the dark. Jenner also refrained from sharing her pregnancy journey in real time. She addressed her decision to do so on Instagram the day she announced the birth of her daughter.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” wrote Jenner. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.” She continued, “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”