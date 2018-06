Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s oldest child, 4½-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela, helped welcome her new baby brother Romeo Alejandro David into the world May 17, but May 24 was all about her.

“Our preschool graduate πŸ’›πŸŽ‰,” Hilaria wrote next to a snapshot of Carmen in a pretty white dress and pink bow, smiling for the camera with dad Alec.