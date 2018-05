Colette Koala, Elsie Otter & More Celeb Baby Names Inspired by Animals

Liam Payne and girlfriend Cheryl had a difficult time deciding on what to name their son, the One Direction crooner revealed to Total Access. “I wanted a more traditional name and she wanted a name that was more unusual,” Payne said. “And the reason she chose Bear in the end was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room, you won’t forget. And I like that.” While the former boy band member didn’t get accustomed to the moniker right away, it is growing on him. “When I look at him, he’s just Bear. At first I wasn’t really having it. I was like, ‘I’m not really sure. I don’t really understand.’ Now I look at him and he’s Bear. You become your name as you get older anyway.”