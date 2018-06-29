From Tia Mowry-Hardrict to Dwayne Johnson: Stars Who Named Their Kids After Disney Characters

Disney fans will recognize 7-week-old Cairo Tiahna‘s name as an homage to Princess Tiana, the ambitious and hardworking heroine of 2009’s The Princess and the Frog.

“Tiahna actually means ‘follower of Christ.’ Also, Tiana was one of the first African princesses, so she is our little princess here!” mom Tia Mowry-Hardrict explained of the inspiration behind her baby girl’s middle moniker.