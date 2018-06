Bethany Hamilton’s little surfer-in-training, son Tobias, is 3!

“Our sweet Tobias turns 3️⃣ today!!! We are so thankful life with him began 3 years ago! He is such a rad sweet soul and we love him to the moon and back!” Hamilton captioned a family photo gallery featuring the birthday boy, herself, husband Adam Dirks and Tobias’ baby brother Wesley Phillip, whom Hamilton announced the arrival of in March.

Added the pro surfer on the June 1 tribute, “Parent hood seemed so daunting at first but Tobias has showed us how amazing it really is! Thanks Tobes! ♥️💙😃😅”